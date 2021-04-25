One year later: A lookback at the disappearance of Cheryl Coker

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect has still not been charged one year after the remains of a missing Riverside woman were found.

Around this time last year, a mushroom hunter discovered the remains of 46-year-old Cheryl Coker in Caesercreek Township, just 15 minutes from where she lived.

Coker disappeared in October 2018 after dropping one of her daughters off at school around 7:30 a.m. on a Tuesday.

On Wednesday night, Coker’s car was found at Burkhardt Road and Spinning Road near Clancy’s Tavern. All her possessions were still in the car, but she was nowhere to be found.

Surveillance footage captured Coker’s car moving through a parking lot the day she disappeared. It did not capture the moment anyone got out.

Her disappearance was ruled a homicide. In February of 2019, police publicly named William Coker, her husband, as their main suspect.

William Coker remains the main suspect but he has not been charged.