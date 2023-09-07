DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was sent to the hospital after they were reportedly shot.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were at US-35 and W. Third St. on Thursday around 2:50 p.m. in Dayton. Law enforcement was reportedly approached by a vehicle with someone that had allegedly been shot.

Medics took at least one person to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police officers are also nearby on Bronson Street in Jefferson Township. It is not currently known if that presence is connected to the reported shooting.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information.