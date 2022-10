DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton overnight on Monday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a person called saying that they heard gunshots and that someone was in the hallway shot.

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. on Monday to 2025 Emerson Ave.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hosptial, however, their condition is unknown at this time.

It is not known what led up to the shooting and there is no suspect information.