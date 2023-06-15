SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police, officers got a call to respond at 6:27 p.m. to the area of Rice Street. Law enforcement says a man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center in Springfield with reportedly a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Authorities tell 2 NEWS that CareFlight would not be flying because of “inclement weather.”

At the time 2 NEWS spoke with police, no one was in custody. 2 NEWS is working to learn details on what may have led up to the reported shooting.