DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after reportedly crashing into another vehicle.

Police told our 2 NEWS crew at the scene that a female was driving a red sedan Sunday around 11 a.m. The driver is believed to have crashed into a pickup truck on McReynolds Street, near Josie Street in Dayton.

It is believed by police that the driver of the sedan took off and ended on Nassau Street around Xenia Avenue in Dayton.

The driver of the sedan was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

No one was believed to be inside of the pickup truck at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation by Dayton Police.