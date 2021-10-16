DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- One person is injured after a car hit a pole in Dayton, Saturday.

Dayton police were on scene after a car hit a pole at North Gettysburg Avenue and Shenandoah Drive, near Four Points Market. The accident happened around 8:25 p.m.

North Gettysburg Avenue was closed off between Oakridge Drive and Vinna Villa Avenue. It has since reopened.

The patient was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries, according to Regional Dispatch.

The crash is under investigation.