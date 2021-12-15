DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been brought to the hospital after a stabbing in the Greenwich Village area of Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the victim was by the intersection of St. James Avenue and England Avenue when they were stabbed in the arm and in the stomach early Wednesday morning.

Police were called at 1:51 am and brought the victim to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment, Regional Dispatch said. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Regional Dispatch said that police currently have little suspect info, but they do believe the suspect fled in a white car.

This incident is still under investigation.