Trotwood, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was shot in Trotwood early Saturday morning, police said.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers received the call for one man shot on Brookhaven Drive. Officers from the Trotwood Police Department arrived on the scene to find the caller’s grandson had been shot in the backyard of a home. The incident occurred around 1 am on Saturday.

The grandson was brought to Miami Valley Hospital, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. His condition is unknown at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.