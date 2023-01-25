DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot in his car while parked near an Olive Garden in Butler Township police said.

Officers were called to the parking lot at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24.

According to the Butler Township Police Department, a man told officers he had been shot by the suspect while both were sitting in a car. Medics brought the man to Miami Valley Hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his thigh.

“At this time our investigators have received conflicting information and statements concerning any suspect(s) or suspect vehicle descriptions,” Butler Township Police said.

At this time, police are asking anyone with information concerning this incident to call the Butler Township Police at 937-890-2671 or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

“It should be noted that we believe neither the victim or suspect(s) have any connection with Olive Garden or any of the local businesses in the Township,” police said in a release.