XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was sent to the hospital after a bar fight took a violent turn in Xenia.

Around 1:30 am, police were called to The Roundtable, a bar on the 300 block of Home Avenue, on reports of shots fired.

Captain Steve Lane with the Xenia Police Division said that two people were leaving the bar when they got into an argument in the parking lot. The altercation escalated, he said, and one of the patrons pulled out a firearm and shot the other. The suspected shooter then got into their car and fled the scene.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim on the ground in the parking lot. Lane said the victim was brought to a local hospital in critical condition.

Lane said that both people involved were known to The Roundtable and had visited the bar before. It is unknown what events lead up to the argument.