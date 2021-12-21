MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash in Middletown Tuesday.

The Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Breiel Boulevard at 9:15 a.m. A Chevy Trailblazer was eastbound on Roosevelt Blvd and failed to stop at a red light at Breiel Blvd. A Ford Mustang and a 1996 Dodge Caravan were northbound on Breiel Boulevard.

OSHP said the Chevy Trailblazer entered the intersection on a red light and struck both vehicles. The impact caused the 1996 Dodge Caravan to strike a 2019 Dodge Caravan that was westbound on Roosevelt Blvd. and stopped in the left turn lane. The Chevy Trailblazer then overturned onto its side and struck a traffic light support pole. The driver of the Chevy Trailblazer fled the scene on foot and was arrested a short time later by the Middletown Police Department.

The driver of the Chevy Trailblazer suffered minor injuries. He was taken by Middletown EMS to Atrium Medical Center.

The driver of the 1996 Dodge Caravan, Chastity Sutton of Middletown, suffered serious injuries. She was taken by Middletown EMS to Atrium Medical Center and later flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital.

The driver of the 2004 Ford Mustang, Luke Garrett of Middletown, and the driver of the 2019 Dodge Caravan, William Planzer of Fairfield, both suffered minor injuries and were not transported.

The crash remains under investigation and OSHP said charges are pending.