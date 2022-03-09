MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – one lane on I-75 SB has reopened after multiple cars crashed Wednesday.

According to a 2 NEWS photographer on the scene, at least two cars collided and were pushed into the guardrail on I-75 Southbound by 725.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that at least one person had been trapped in a vehicle. Crews responded at 6:39 am and are currently on the scene.

Miami Valley Fire District said on Facebook that multiple crews are working the scene, and that I-75 South is shut down just before 725. As of 7:49 am, one lane has reopened.

No injuries have been reported at this time.