One person transported by Careflight after crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital by Careflight after a two-vehicle crash in Springfield. The Springfield Post of OSP said the call came in at 9:11 this morning.

Police said the crash happened in the southbound lanes of US-68 just south of Route 41. There is no word yet of the severity of the injuries suffered by the person who was transported.

Ohio State Highway Patrol in on scene investigating this crash but they said that the road is open to traffic.

