DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is injured after being shot in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS police were called to the 1700 block of West Grand Avenue in Dayton around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

The person shot is only described as a male and was shot in the arm, dispatch says.

Police say the injured person was taken from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect fled on foot and a K-9 unit is on scene. No one has been arrested as of 4:01 p.m. Sunday.