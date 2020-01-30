DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was transported to the hospital after being shot in the thumb at a home on Elsmere Avenue on Wednesday night.
Police say that the call came in just after 9:30 in the 2800 block of Elsmere. Regional dispatch confirmed that the victim was shot while inside their home.
Police say the shot came from outside the home. It is unclear whether or not the shooting was targeted.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time but said that the investigation is ongoing.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- One person taken to hospital after being shot in thumb on Elsmere Avenue
- 7 Dayton hangs on at Duquesne for 10th straight win
- USCMA signed into law, considered victory for Trump administration
- Vanessa Bryant posts about death of Kobe, Gianna: ‘Our beautiful blessings taken from us’
- US senators begin asking questions in Trump impeachment trial