One person taken to hospital after being shot in thumb on Elsmere Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was transported to the hospital after being shot in the thumb at a home on Elsmere Avenue on Wednesday night.

Police say that the call came in just after 9:30 in the 2800 block of Elsmere. Regional dispatch confirmed that the victim was shot while inside their home.

Police say the shot came from outside the home. It is unclear whether or not the shooting was targeted.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time but said that the investigation is ongoing.