One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Needmore Road. (WDTN Photo/Evan Taylor)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after two cars collided in Harrison Township.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a pickup truck hit a car while driving on the 2500 block of Needmore Road just after 9 p.m. Friday.

The car then hit a pole.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening, but potentially serious injuries.

Deputies said alcohol could be a contributing factor.