One person stabbed with keys in domestic dispute

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was transported to a hospital after being stabbed in the hand during a domestic dispute.
Regional dispatch says police responded to a home in the 600 block of St. Nicholas Avenue just before 12:15 for reports of a person stabbed multiple times.
Police say that a man was stabbed in the hand with a set of keys after an argument with family members.
Police have not said at this time whether anyone was arrested in this incident. There is no word yet on the severity of injuries for the victim.
