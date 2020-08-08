One person shot near Grandview Medical Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Grandview Medical Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was injured after a shooting near the entrance of Grandview Medical Center Saturday afternoon.

According to regional dispatch the call came in just before 4:00. Witnesses reported hearing shots fired and seeing a dark-colored vehicle speed away.

Dayton police say one man was shot and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS