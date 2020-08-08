One person shot near Grandview Medical Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was injured after a shooting near the entrance of Grandview Medical Center Saturday afternoon.
According to regional dispatch the call came in just before 4:00. Witnesses reported hearing shots fired and seeing a dark-colored vehicle speed away.
Dayton police say one man was shot and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
