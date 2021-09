DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was shot Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Elmhurst Road and Kammer Avenue in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the shooting happened around 1:22 p.m.

Our crew at the scene confirmed that one person was shot, but the severity of their injuries is unknown at this time. Police have not provided information about a suspect either.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.