One person shot in the arm in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured after being shot early Friday morning in Dayton.

The incident happened at a house on Martel Drive near Bellaire Ave. just before 4 am Friday.

A 9-1-1 caller said people were fighting when someone fired shot.

When police arrived, they found a person shot in the arm.

Medics were called to the scene, although the victim’s condition has not been released.

Police have not released information about suspects or any possible arrests.

