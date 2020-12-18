One person killed in Washington Township fire

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) At approximately 2:45 pm on Friday December 18, the Washington Township Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 6000 block of Hackamore Trail.

Residents of the 2-story, 4-unit building were evacuated however, the fire has unfortunately resulted in one fatality. The identity of the victim will not be released at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The dollar loss to the structure and contents is not known at this time.

