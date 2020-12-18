WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) At approximately 2:45 pm on Friday December 18, the Washington Township Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 6000 block of Hackamore Trail.
Residents of the 2-story, 4-unit building were evacuated however, the fire has unfortunately resulted in one fatality. The identity of the victim will not be released at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The dollar loss to the structure and contents is not known at this time.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- One person killed in Washington Township fire
- Day Air Credit Union and Dayton Dragons Foundation raise thousands to benefit Dayton Foodbank
- Cincinnati Customs and Border Patrol seizes shipment of fake Apple, Samsung products
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: State surpasses 600,000 total cases
- WATCH: Twist on porch pirate crimes captured on video in Missouri