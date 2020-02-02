One person killed in Middletown bus crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash involving a bus in Middletown. The crash happened just before 9:45 Sunday.

The Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirm that one person was killed after a crash at the intersection of Dixie Highway an Manchester Road. Police say the crash was between a bus and another vehicle.

Police say that two people were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are still investigating this crash and WDTN has a crew heading to the scene to bring you updates as they become available.