DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a crash in Highland County on Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sabina Road near Eakins Road in Fairfield Township, Highland County.

An initial investigation shows that Paul Walters, 83, of Leesburg was driving a Chevrolet Equinox when it went off the road. The vehicle then struck a guardrail, causing it to overturn into a wooded area, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Walters succumbed his injuries at the scene of the crash. His passenger was flown to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries, the release states.

The crash remains under investigation.