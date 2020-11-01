One person injured in Jefferson Twp. car crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 12 a.m. at the W. Third St. and State Route 49 intersection.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a preliminary investigation showed a van traveling west collided with a truck traveling east. After the collision, the van went off the right side of the roadway.

One driver was transported to the hospital, the other had no injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

