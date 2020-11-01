One person injured in Jefferson Twp. car crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 12 a.m. at the W. Third St. and State Route 49 intersection.  

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a preliminary investigation showed a van traveling west collided with a truck traveling east. After the collision, the van went off the right side of the roadway.

One driver was transported to the hospital, the other had no injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

2 News will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS