DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS has received 911 calls after a house caught fire in Dayton on Tuesday night.

The caller worried that someone might still be inside.

“I think that it’s occupied,” the caller said. “It’s definitely occupied. There’s lights on upstairs, it looks like. So, you see flames? Yeah, definitely flames.”

The fire happened around 11:20 p.m. on Center Street near Huffman Avenue. Crews arrived within three minutes and contained the fire to the room where it started.

One person was injured. They were taken to the hospital, and there is no word on their condition. Investigators say the fire was accidental.

It caused nearly 15 thousand dollars in damages. The American Red Cross is helping the people displaced by the fire.