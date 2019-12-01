One person injured in crash on US-35 ramp to I-75

Single-car crash on US 35 ramp to I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was transported to the hospital after a single vehicle crash that temporarily shut down the ramp from westbound US-35 to southbound I-75.

According to police, a silver SUV lost control on the ramp and hit a concrete wall. This crash happened just before 10 a.m.

Police have no information on the severity of the person’s injuries or what caused the driver to lose control.

