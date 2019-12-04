One person injured after truck strikes utility pole in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured after a pick-up truck struck a pole in Darke County Tuesday evening, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 121 and Preble County Butler Township Road at around 7:45 pm Tuesday. Officials say a 2001 black GMC truck traveling northbound on Preble County Butler Township Road approaching State Route 121 when the driver claimed he was reaching for an item in the cab of the truck when he realized a stop sign was there.

The driver, identified as 44-year-old Brickton Ginger, hit the brakes, causing him to travel off the side of the road and into a pole. Ginger stayed in the vehicle until DP&L and New Madison Fire crews removed the downed power lines from the vehicle.

Ginger was taken by Tri-Village rescue to Wayne Healthcare where he was treated and released. He was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.

