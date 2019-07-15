CareFlight called for shooting victim in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was injured after an early Monday morning home invasion shooting in Jamestown, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened shortly after 6 am in the 30 block of W. Xenia Street between North Maple and North Buckels Avenues. Authorities responded to reports of a person shot.

Authorities say that three men broke into the house in a home invasion and the victim tried to chase them out. The suspects shot the man outside the home.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the victim, who was later taken to a local hospital before CareFlight was called to transport victim to another hospital.

There is no word on the condition of the victim. Authorities are looking for suspects, however no information was released of a description.

