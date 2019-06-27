One person injured after pedestrian struck in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured after being struck by a car in Trotwood early Thursday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of Salem Ave. at Curundu Ave. shortly before 5 am.
There is no word of the extent of the person’s injuries.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.