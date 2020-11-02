One person in critical condition after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver is in critical condition after a crash in Greene County Monday morning, according to the Xenia post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Police were called to the intersection of State Route 380 and Spring Valley Paintersville Road just before 10 a.m on Monday.

Authorities said a car heading east on Spring Valley Paintersville Road was struck by a SUV heading north after the car failed to yield.

The driver of the car was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition. The other driver was taken to Greene County Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

