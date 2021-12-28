DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was shot after a robbery in Dayton Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the person was shot after a home was robbed around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Riverside Drive.

No information about a suspect was given at the time.

The unidentified victim was taken to Grandview Medical Center in unknown condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

