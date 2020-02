PIQUA (WDTN)- The man killed in a shooting in Piqua Saturday has been identified.

Piqua Police have identified him as 37-year-old Philip Howard.

Howard died from a single gunshot inside an apartment on the 1300 block of Fairfax Avenue.

Police say they have interviewed several witnesses that were inside the apartment, and they’re treating the case as a homicide.

They say at this time no suspects are in custody and no charges have been filed.