One person dead in crash in Greene County

JAMESTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a crash early New Year’s Day near Jamestown, Ohio.

The Xenia Post of the State Highway Patrol confirms that one person was killed in the single-vehicle crash on US-35.

Police said that the call came in at 6:12 in the morning. According to police, the vehicle had been traveling west on US-35 east of Jamestown near Bryan Road when the crash happened.

Police are investigating the crash and WDTN will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.