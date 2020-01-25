One person dead in apartment fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after an early-morning apartment fire in Dayton.

Regional dispatch confirmed the fire broke out just before 3:00 a.m. Friday morning at a large apartment complex in the 300 block of Grafton Avenue. A heavy fire was reported to be showing on the third floor of the building.









Fire crews have not yet released what caused the fire and no cause of death has been released for the victim.

At least some families were displaced from this fire, but it is unclear how badly damaged the apartment complex was.