Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person has died following a crash on State Route 4 on Sunday.

According to the Huber Heights Police Department, crews were dispatched to the area of State Route 4 and Chambersburg Road at around 7:05 a.m. for a report of a crash that involved a pedestrian.

Crews responded quickly and took the pedestrian to Miami Valley Hospital after a “quick assessment”. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Huber Heights Police say speed, alcohol or drugs are not suspected to have been a cause in the crash.

Northbound State Route 4 was closed for about 3 hours.

The crash remains under investigation.