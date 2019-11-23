FAIRBORN, Ohio – One person was killed and a second person was critically injured in a crash on State Route 235 near Sandhill Road in Fairborn.
According to the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Nissan Sentra driven by Chantal M. Baldwin, 35 of Huber Heights, was travelling southbound on SR 235 and drove left of center, striking a Ford Focus driving northbound.
Baldwin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fairborn Medic 1 transported the driver of the Ford Focus to the Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Ohio State Marching Band performs in Skull Session before Penn State game
- One person dead, another injured in Fairborn crash
- Rain developing, changes to snow by this evening; around 1″ accumulation
- Reports: Trump expanding ‘Remain in Mexico’ migrant program
- Families react as homeowner is indicted for deadly shooting