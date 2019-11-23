One person dead, another injured in Fairborn crash

FAIRBORN, Ohio – One person was killed and a second person was critically injured in a crash on State Route 235 near Sandhill Road in Fairborn.

According to the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Nissan Sentra driven by Chantal M. Baldwin, 35 of Huber Heights, was travelling southbound on SR 235 and drove left of center, striking a Ford Focus driving northbound.

Baldwin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fairborn Medic 1 transported the driver of the Ford Focus to the Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.