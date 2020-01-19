One person dead and two flown to hospital after Butler County crash

LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and two others had to be taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Butler County Saturday.
Police say the crash happened around 5:30 Saturday evening in the 100 block of Oxford State Road in Lemon Township.
Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two people were transported to UC Medical Center.
Butler County Sheriff's Office confirmed that two people were transported to UC Medical Center.

The names of the people involved in this crash have not been released at this time and no information has been provided about the conditions of those injured.
