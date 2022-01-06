DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead following a fire in Dayton early Thursday morning.

According to the Dayton Fire Department, crews responded to the scene of a fire on the 1000 block of Broadmoor Drive at around 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

Dayton Fire reported that when they arrived, the one-and-a-half-story residential building had heavy fire conditions showing from the first floor and that a person was possibly still inside. Crews entered the building in search of the person.

One victim was found on the first floor with non-survivable injuries, said Dayton Fire. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 74-year-old Sharon O’Neal.

The fire department and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office are working to determine O’Neal’s cause of death.

According to Dayton Fire, two additional victims were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and this incident remains under investigation.