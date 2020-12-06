One man dead after crashing into pole

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after crashing into a light pole. The crash happen near Perry Street and Washington Street at 6 p.m.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that there was only one vehicle involved in the crash. They told our 2 NEWS crew on-scene they suspect speeding may be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

