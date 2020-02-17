One person dead after car crashes into building

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a car crashed into a building on Needmore Road in Dayton.

This happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday evening near the intersection with Successful Way.

According to police, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle and no other injuries were reported.

The identity of the person killed has not been released and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Needmore Road is back open after police had to stop traffic for over an hour while the crash was being investigated.