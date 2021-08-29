One more potential 90 degree day before we get a break from the heat wave

We’ve had 7 days in a row of 90 degrees or higher. Today, we may add one more day to the current heat wave. A break from the heat starts on Monday. Humid conditions continue through mid week. Still a chance of few showers and storms today. On Monday, a cool front approaches the area to bring in better chances of wet weather.

TODAY: Continued hot and humid. PM showers and storms possible. High 90

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms. Warm and muggy. Low 72

MONDAY: Still very warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. High 86

Keeping an eye on remnants of Ida for mid week. We may see some rainfall from Ida Tuesday and Wednesday. After Ida passes, lower humidity, sunshine and seasonable temperatures are in the forecast.