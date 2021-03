Chilly again today but a nice spring warm up starts on Monday. Skies continue to be bright and filled with lots of sunshine.

TODAY: Sunny, still cold. High 46

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Not as cold. Low 30

MONDAY: Breezy and warmer. Mostly sunny. High 62

Temperatures stay in the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week. Rain tracks into the Ohio Valley starting late Wednesday and lingering until Saturday.