One missing after fire in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is missing after a house fire in Harrison Township.

Fire officials at the scene tell 2 NEWS the fire broke out at a residence in the 6800 block of Polk Boulevard near Kildare Avenue around 3 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home covered in flames. One person was able to escape, but we’re told one person is unaccounted for.

Investigators say they will search through the home’s remains for the reported missing person.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.