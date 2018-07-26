One man hospitalized after Springfield shooting Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Dominic Wilson) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Dominic Wilson) [ + - ]

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Springfield sends one man to the hospital.

Springfield police were called to the scene near the intersection of Selma Road and Todd Avenue just after noon Thursday.

When police arrived they found one man with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

It is not known how serious the man's injuries are at this time.

No one is in custody and the investigation continues.

2 NEWS is sending a crew to the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.