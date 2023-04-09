DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday.

According to the Wilmington Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), authorities were called to Antioch Road near Scissorville Road around 10:44 a.m. on Saturday in Clinton County. Police say that three vehicles were involved and one person is dead following the crash.

A preliminary investigation by law enforcement shows 72-year-old Edford Parker from Greenfield was driving westbound on Antioch Road in a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. The driver of another vehicle was traveling eastbound on Antioch Road, when that driver is believed to have turned left into the path of the vehicle driven by Parker.

Both of the vehicles drove off of the north side of the roadway.

Parker’s vehicle overturned and struck a parked vehicle. After the Colorado overturned, Parker was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation by the Wilmington Post of OSP.