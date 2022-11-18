Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after two cars collided head-on in Troy on Friday.

According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, a Honda sedan was traveling south in the 300 block of Market Street when it went left of center, colliding with an Amazon delivery van traveling north.

Troy Police, Fire and medics responded to the scene as well as medic units from Tipp City and Union Township. Careflight was placed on standby.

The driver and three of the passengers in the Honda were injured and brought to area hospitals. One victim was brought to Miami Valley Hospital via Careflight. The remaining three were brought to Upper Valley Medical Center, where one victim later died.

The driver of the Amazon van refused treatment on the scene.

According to Chief Shawn McKinney with the Troy Police Department, investigators found what they suspect to be drug paraphernalia inside the Honda. This incident remains under investigation