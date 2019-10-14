Two people killed in Tipp City motorcycle crash identified

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The two people who died after a motorcycle crash in Tipp City on Sunday have been identified.

Police on scene told 2 NEWS the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of State Route 571 and County Road 25A.

According to police, a vehicle drove through a red light, crashing into a man and a woman on a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, 70-year-old William Gates, of Sidney, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 66-year-old Vonna Williams, of Piqua, was transported to Grandview Hospital where she died from her injuries. Neither Gates or Williams were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 77-year-old May Clingan, of Tipp City, was not injured. Police say charges are pending, but did not specify exact counts. Neither drugs or alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.