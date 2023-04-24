DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after a garage was engulfed in flames Monday morning.

According to our partners at WLWT, crews were called to Vannest Avenue in Middletown around 5:40 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a garage fully engulfed in flames.

One person had managed to escape the home, however, Middletown Fire said that one person was killed in the blaze. Their name has not been released at this time.

Both the home by the garage and the one next door were damaged by the fire. At this time, the Red Cross is helping the family, and the department chaplain was on the scene.

No cause for the fire has been released at this time.