One killed in crash on Dayton Springfield Road

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was killed in a crash on Dayton Springfield Road in Clark County.

Police say that Harold Fitch, 73, of Springfield, was killed when the pickup truck he was driving went under the center of a commercial tractor/trailer that was backing into a private driveway.

The crash happened just after 8:00 p.m. on Friday. Fitch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dayton Springfield Road was closed in both directions until around midnight while the crash reconstruction team investigated the crash. Speed and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash.

