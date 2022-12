Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after two cars collided in Champaign County on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, two cars collided at the intersection of Clark Road and OH-296. It is unknown how many people may have been injured in the collision.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office did report that one person was killed in the crash.

No cause for the crash has been released at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.